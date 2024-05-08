Florida sues Biden administration over gender-affirming care rule

MIAMI — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is suing the Biden administration over gender affirming care for minors.

This comes after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services put out a new rule that would ban discrimination in healthcare based on gender identity.

In the lawsuit, Moody said the new rule would force doctors to provide treatments like drugs, hormones therapy and surgeries for transgender minors and adults against their medical or ethical judgment.

Last year, Florida banned these types of treatments for minors.