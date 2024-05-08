Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

Florida sues Biden administration over gender-affirming care rule

By Nadirah Sabir

/ CBS Miami

Florida sues Biden administration over gender-affirming care rule
Florida sues Biden administration over gender-affirming care rule 00:30

MIAMI — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is suing the Biden administration over gender affirming care for minors.

This comes after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services put out a new rule that would ban discrimination in healthcare based on gender identity.

In the lawsuit, Moody said the new rule would force doctors to provide treatments like drugs, hormones therapy and surgeries for transgender minors and adults against their medical or ethical judgment.

Last year, Florida banned these types of treatments for minors.

Nadirah Sabir

After graduating NYU, I spent most of my career as an editor and columnist in print and web in New York and Atlanta. I live a well-rounded life that keeps me in touch, relevant, open-minded, well networked and informed.

First published on May 8, 2024 / 1:15 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.