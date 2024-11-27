Florida stores hoping for "hot" holiday sales

TALLAHASSEE - Florida retailers are hoping for record-breaking sales this holiday season, expecting more than a three percent increase in spending over 2023.

According to the Florida Retail Federation, consumers in the state are predicted to spend $902 per person on gifts, decorations and other items this year. More than half of all consumers are expected to shop online this year.

Shoppers are on the hunt for bargains this year, Florida Retail Federation spokeswoman Amanda Bevis said.

"Consumers have a lot of generosity heading into the holiday season, wanting to purchase gifts for their family. We are back up to pre-pandemic levels of spending. So, there is a lot of excitement about the holidays, and we are ready to get started," Bevis said.

The most popular presents this year include gift cards, clothing, toys and books. The top toy items of the season are "the classics."



"Girls still love Barbies and dolls. They also have Legos on their lists. Boys have Legos at the top of their lists, but they also have a lot of video games, cars and Hot Wheels," Bevis said.

The holiday shopping season is the biggest time of the year for stores, with retailers making more than 20 percent of their annual sales during the month before Christmas.

"So, we head into the holiday season ready to support consumers, all stocked up and staffed up, so that everybody can find what they need and check out efficiently. We are just hopeful that consumers get out and support Florida retail stores," Bevis said.