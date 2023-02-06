Florida special legislative session starts on Disney, migrant flights

TALLAHASSEE - Florida lawmakers Monday started a special legislative session that likely will lead to passing priorities of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The House went into session shortly after 1 p.m., with the Senate expected to follow suit at 2 p.m.

A key issue will be an overhaul of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which DeSantis targeted last year after the Walt Disney Co. criticized a controversial education law.

Reedy Creek is a special taxing district that was created for Disney in 1967 and essentially gave the entertainment giant control over issues such as land use, fire protection and wastewater services.

A Reedy Creek bill had not been filed early Monday afternoon, though it is expected to include changes such as the governor appointing Reedy Creek board members.

Other issues during the special session will include bills (HB 5B and SB 6-B) that would bolster DeSantis' efforts to transport migrants to other parts of the country.

Democrats held media availabilities Monday morning to criticize the special session, with House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, saying it would not do anything to address the "pressing needs" of Floridians.