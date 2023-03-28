Florida Senate to take up death penalty revamp

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Senate could be poised this week to pass a bill that would eliminate a requirement for unanimous jury recommendations before death sentences can be imposed.

The Senate is slated to take up the bill, sponsored by Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, during a floor session Wednesday. The bill would allow death sentences to be imposed based on the recommendations of eight of 12 jurors - reversing a change made in 2017 that required unanimity.

The issue emerged after Nikolas Cruz last year was sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 murders of 17 students and faculty members at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A jury did not unanimously recommend the death penalty for Cruz, resulting in a life sentence.

The Senate on Wednesday also is scheduled to take up a bill, sponsored by Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, that would allow people to carry guns without obtaining state concealed-weapons licenses. The House last week passed its version of the concealed weapons bill.