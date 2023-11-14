Florida Senate considers changes in condo associations

TALLAHASSEE - A Florida Senate Republican who has played a key role on condominium issues said Tuesday she plans to file a bill that would address a series of issues involving condominium association boards.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, said she has spent time at town hall meetings in South Florida listening to "exasperated" condominium owners.

Her comments came at the end of a panel discussion held by the Senate Regulated Industries Committee about issues such as corruption in condominium associations.

"It doesn't matter who you talk to, no one thinks this process is set up to help the unit owners," Bradley said. She pointed to issues such as a lack of access to records and "rigging" elections.

"Elections with more than 100 percent turnout, that's something," Bradley said. "More than 100 percent turnout in an election, and the election monitor has the ability to issue a sternly worded report. No criminal penalties. No referral to law enforcement."

Bradley during the past two years has helped spearhead laws dealing with issues such as condominium building inspections and association financial reserves. Those laws stemmed from the deadly collapse of a condominium building in Surfside.