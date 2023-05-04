Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida Senate approves later school start times

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Senate on Thursday gave final approval to a bill that would lead to many high-school students seeing later school start times in the future. 

The Senate voted 38-2 to pass the bill (HB 733), which was approved March 31 by the House. Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, and Sen. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, cast the dissenting votes Thursday. 

The bill would prevent middle schools from beginning the "instructional day" earlier than 8 a.m., while high schools would be barred from starting the school day before 8:30 a.m. 

The changes would have to go into effect by July 2026. About 48 percent of Florida's public high schools start school before 7:30 a.m., according to the Legislature's Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability. 

Another 19 percent of high schools start between 7:30 a.m. and 7:59 a.m. 

Some senators Thursday raised questions about how the changes would affect issues such as student transportation and after-school jobs. But supporters have pointed to studies that say later start times would benefit high-school students. 

"What we're doing now (with earlier start times) is not what's best for our kids, for the adolescents especially," Senate sponsor Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, said. 

"It's the 'how' that can be the hard challenge and the logistics of that and how we make this happen." Burgess said the bill would give a three-year "glide path" to address concerns before the requirements would take effect. The measure is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 3:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.