Florida school bus camera bill on road to Gov. DeSantis

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - The state's House has given final approval to a bill that would allow school districts to use camera systems to capture images of drivers who illegally pass school buses.

The House voted 108-6 to pass the measure which was approved Monday by the Senate. It is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill would authorize districts to install "school bus infraction detection" systems on buses. Drivers whose images are captured illegally passing buses would face a $225 civil penalty.

Supporters said the bill would help protect children from dangerous drivers.

"It will help keep our students safe," said Republican House sponsor Kiyan Michael.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 11:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

