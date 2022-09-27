Florida says nursing homes have generators

TALLAHASSEE - As Hurricane Ian approaches Southwest Florida, state officials said Tuesday that "100 percent" of nursing homes and assisted living facilities are in compliance with a state requirement that they have backup power generators and fuel.

The requirement came after deaths in 2017 at a sweltering Broward County nursing home after Hurricane Irma knocked out electricity.

Facilities that don't comply with the requirement can face fines or lose their licenses.

"One-hundred percent (of facilities) are reporting generators on site, and we're happy about that," Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Tuesday morning during a briefing about Hurricane Ian.

State Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie also said facilities are being evacuated in some areas.

Pinellas County officials, for example, were evacuating about 90 assisted living facilities and nursing homes, according to Guthrie.

As of noon Tuesday, the storm was anticipated to make landfall Wednesday somewhere around Sarasota County.

Guthrie estimated that power outages could last from three to seven days or longer.

The Florida Health Care Association, the state's largest nursing-home group, said Tuesday that facilities are making preparations such as checking fuel supplies, readying generators, and stocking emergency supplies.

"Over the last several years, powerful hurricanes have provided stark reminders of the importance of preparing for all contingencies. That's why our members have developed detailed emergency plans and are now implementing them ahead of Hurricane Ian," association CEO Emmett Reed said in a statement.