Florida recreational marijuana proposal tops 635,000 signatures
TALLAHASSEE - Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the recreational use of marijuana are moving closer to meeting a petition-signature requirement.
The state Division of Elections website listed 635,961 valid signatures Tuesday, with 891,589 needed to put the proposal on the 2024 ballot.
The political committee Smart & Safe Florida is leading the initiative effort, which has been bankrolled by the Trulieve medical-cannabis firm.
Under the "Adult Personal Use of Marijuana" proposal, people 21 or older would be allowed "to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise."
In addition to having enough valid signatures, the committee needs approval from the Florida Supreme Court of the proposed ballot wording.
