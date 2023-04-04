Watch CBS News
Florida recreational marijuana proposal tops 635,000 signatures

By CBS Miami Team

TALLAHASSEE - Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the recreational use of marijuana are moving closer to meeting a petition-signature requirement. 

The state Division of Elections website listed 635,961 valid signatures Tuesday, with 891,589 needed to put the proposal on the 2024 ballot. 

The political committee Smart & Safe Florida is leading the initiative effort, which has been bankrolled by the Trulieve medical-cannabis firm. 

Under the "Adult Personal Use of Marijuana" proposal, people 21 or older would be allowed "to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise." 

In addition to having enough valid signatures, the committee needs approval from the Florida Supreme Court of the proposed ballot wording.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 4:15 PM

