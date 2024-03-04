Florida ranks third in nation for human trafficking, report says

MIAMI — According to DCF's "Children Report," out of the nearly 2,100 cases of human trafficking reported in Florida in 2023, 1,627 of those cases involved children.

Broward County received 164 reports of human trafficking. In Miami, a total of 222 cases were reported.

For many people, these numbers are becoming too much to bear.

Gloria Martinez, the executive director of non-profits Take Back the Girls and Tree of Life Parenting Center, is working on a new project addressing these trafficked children in hopes to spread the word about an issue happening right under the noses of South Floridians.