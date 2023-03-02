Watch CBS News
Florida ranks among top 5 states with the best roadways, new study finds

By Nicole Lauren

MIAMI -- Florida's roadways rank among the best in the nation when compared to other states, a new study has found.

The study by Money Geek analyzed several factors while compiling its rankings, including the percentage of good roads, bad roads and the amount of money state governments allocate to their roadways.

In Florida, the study found that 71 percent of roads in the Sunshine State are in good condition.

The states with the top five "roughest" roads in the country include California, Rhode island, Nebraska, Wisconsin and New York.

The top five best ranked roads include: 

  • New Hampshire
  • Alabama
  • Georgia
  • Florida 
  • Minnesota.

The study also found that the amount of money states spent on roadways didn't directly impact the overall roughness score.

Nicole Lauren
Nicole Lauren is a general assignment reporter who joined the CBS4 This Morning team in April 2022.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 10:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

