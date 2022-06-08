Watch CBS News
Local News

3 Florida police officers charged with manslaughter in stun gun death

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

3 Florida police officers charged with manslaughter in stun gun death
3 Florida police officers charged with manslaughter in stun gun death 00:51

CRESTVIEW – Three police officers in the Florida Panhandle have been arrested and charged with manslaughter for a stun gun death.

They were called to a Crestview home back in October 2021 to do a welfare check on a 40-year-old man named Calvin Wilks Jr.

They say he became aggressive and didn't follow orders, and that's then they tased him.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Wilks' mother says she's still grieving, but thankful those three officers will be held accountable for her son's death.

"They killed my baby and I want them punished. Not a slap on the back and they walk away," said Bernice McTear. "We never believed that he died the way they were trying to say he died."

Lawyers for the family say they have been waiting for an indictment since wilks died.

Those three officers have been suspended.

Wilks's lawyers are calling for them to be terminated.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 8, 2022 / 5:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.