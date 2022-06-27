Florida Planned Parenthood urges action after Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision

MIAMI – Florida Planned Parenthood is urging women to take action after the controversial Supreme Court decision overturned Roe v. Wade that allowed women the right to choose abortions.

Mayte Canino, a deputy organizing director for Florida Planned Parenthood, told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "We are still shocked and saddened by the decision, but moving forward this now goes to the states and there are more reasons to pay attention to who we are electing locally and in our states. So now it is important to look at where the politicians stand on the issues as many Floridians disagree with where they stand on personal medical decisions."

A CBS News Poll shows that while 41% of Americans approved of the Supreme Court decision, 59% of those polled disapproved. And another CBS News Poll last month showed that 65% of Americans wanted to keep Roe v. Wade "as is."

The American Civil Liberties Union also filed suit on behalf of abortion providers and Planned Parenthood against the law that was passed in April that forbid most abortions after 15 weeks. It used to be 24 weeks.

The law takes effect this Friday and there was a hearing about this Monday in Tallahassee.

Canino said, "We are appealing the decision and hope to get an injunction. The law that was passed has no exception for rape or incest and it has few exceptions if there us a problem with the fetus during pregnancy."

As Canino spoke with CBS4 News, the appeal was the subject of a hearing in Tallahassee.

Dr. Shelly Tien, a gynecologist for Planned Parenthood, said, "We know that women seeking abortions who need and are seeking abortions after 15 are already in difficult circumstances. There are thousands if women and girls in the entire state of Florida that can develop complications after 15 weeks and this law impacts them not just my patients at Planned Parenthood."

A demonstration was also planned, starting at 6 p.m. on the West Miami-Dade campus of Florida International University.

Thirteen other states had laws on the books triggering a ban on abortions in the event that Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Meanwhile, Angela Curatalo, the director of Respect Life for the Archdiocese of Miami, urges women to consider alternatives to abortion.

"Unfortunately, as statistics show in the state of Florida, many women feel their only option for procuring abortions is for socioeconomic reasons and we can help with those things," she said. "We are one of the few Archdioceses in the country where we operate and own pregnancy health centers. So, we have three pregnancy health centers operating in Miami-Dade and Broward County that offer free services and non-judge mental services and free pregnancy testing and free ultra sounds. We also offer services for those who have had an abortion experience and we offer post-abortion services."