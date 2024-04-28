Florida Panthers set for "closing time" at home on Monday: CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein

SUNRISE — For just the sixth time in franchise history, the Florida Panthers have a chance to clinch a series in front of their home fans.

It's the fourth potential clinching game at their current home in Amerant Bank Arena. After the Tampa Bay Lightning stayed alive with Saturday's Game 4 win, a confident Panthers team looks to line up the postgame handshake line after Monday night's Game 5 on home ice.

Confident Cats

If you told the Panthers eight days ago they would have a 3-1 series lead in this opening-round series against Tampa, of course they would have taken it.

The Lightning were the more desperate team in game four and it showed, so expect the Panthers to bring that effort right from the puck drop in Game 5.

This team had some bumps in the road during the regular season and always quickly recovered, so expect them to continue that trend in Game 5.



Stay Even

The Panthers are the better, deeper team.

They've shown that through the 12 periods plus of this series. But, a big factor in equaling one more win to close out the series is keeping the game at five-on-five on the ice.

They did a good job staying out of the penalty box for the most part in the first three games, but the Lightning had the special teams advantage in Game 4.

The Panthers' focus for Game 5: Stay smart and stay disciplined.



Tkachuk & Carter

Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe have posted points in every game in the series.

Tampa Bay has no defensive answer for their offense, and both have come up with big series-clinching goals over the last couple of years. If you are looking for a hero in Monday night's game, look no further than this dynamic duo.



Shutdown Stars

Tampa's top players have some confidence after posting big offensive games Saturday.

Playing at even strength will help, but the Panthers' five-man units on the ice want to be tighter, and a lot closer to players like Nikita Kucherov, Braden Point and Steven Stamkos who has been impressive, scoring in every game in the series.

The Panthers will also need goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to perform the way he did in the first three games in the series.