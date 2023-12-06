Florida Panthers playing stellar defense, look to pick up offense: CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein

MIAMI -- The Panthers are approaching the one-third mark of the season and are in good position in the standings.

MONTREAL, QC - NOVEMBER 30: Brandon Montour (62) of the Florida Panthers controls the puck during the second period of the NHL game between the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens on November 30 2023, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While playing well last week in all four games, they only gained 5 of 8 possible points. The three points they didn't get can be attributed to hot goalies in Toronto and at home against the Islanders.

Big Home Games

This week, the Panthers host Dallas on Wednesday and Sidney Crosby's Penguins Friday night. The Panthers have lost three straight at home, a rarity for them the last few years. These are two opportunities to get home points before heading out on a tough, long 5-game road trip.

Reinhart Reigns

Sam Reinhart has always been a good goal scorer. Reinhart scored 20 a season in Buffalo and has had back to back 30 goal seasons as a Panther.

This season, he has taken it to a new level. Reinhart has cashed in using his great hands and timing at the net to be one of the top scorers in the league. He's on pace to shatter his personal career high and has meshed perfectly with center Aleksander Barkov. Not only do they score, but as a line with Evan Rodrigues, they rarely allow goals.

Special Teams

The penalty kill had an epic run, killing off 26 consecutive opponents' power plays over 6 games. With so many new players on the unit, it took a while for them to develop chemistry. Meanwhile, the power play continues to get shots and opportunities but has not been able to cash in as much as the team needs it to. Brandon Montour's return to the lineup should help as he is now running the top unit.