Florida Panthers playing: A winning playoff style, says CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Panthers are closing out 2023 in style.

Consecutive wins over Stanley Cup champion Vegas and perennial power Tampa Bay, were impressive full team efforts for 60 minutes.

Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) is congratulated by defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (91) after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. Marta Lavandier / AP

The Panthers head into the weekend with back-to-back home games against the Rangers and Canadiens before the calender turns to 2024.

Defense clamps down

The Panthers shut down both the Golden Knights and Lightning for most of the last six periods, leading to two wins. With Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour back and the defense pairs steady, the blue line is playing well. Add in the forwards continuing to do their job defensively, and this team continues to be one of the stnigiest in the NHL.

Reinhart ripping it up

Sam Reinhart has put up 33 and 31 goals in his two seasons with the Panthers, the two best seasons of his career. He's taken it to another level this year.

Already with 21 goals, his positioning around the net and his hands are elite. Reinhart is also doing it at the defensive end. His off the charts hockey IQ compliments Aleksander Barkov. The duo is dominant in all zones and winger Evan Rodrigues is working well with them. The line dominated in the win in Tampa.

Bob climbs

Sergei Bobrovsky had a huge game in Tampa, the 376th win of his career. He is now 18th on the NHL all-time goalie wins list. Keep in mind that only 13 goaltenders in history have won 400 games. The confidence Bobrovsky gained during last season's playoff run has carried over.

Young finns

Anton Lundell is back in the lineup after missing time with illness. Combined with fellow countryman Eetu Luostarinen, the young duo has been effective defensively and spending a good amount of time in the offensive zone.

Luostarinen is playing a heavy game, so much so that late in games with the lead, coach Paul Maurice often puts him out with Reinhart and Barkov.

Maurice milestone

Although he says it's just a number and no big deal, Maurice is one of only three coaches in league history to reach 1,800 games. That's 26 years as an NHL head coach.

Maurice has been able to adjust to the changes in the game, style of play, and players attitdues as the world is always changing. But he did say that one thing is constant. Teams and players must do the necessary work to win. That will always be there. Maurice added that despite all of his coaching experience, he feels he is still learning himself. Impressive.