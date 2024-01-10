Florida Panthers on a roll as they sweep road trip, notch 8 straight wins: CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Florida Panthers went west to face tough opponents and simply swept them all away.

Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk, left, is unable to score past St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson / AP

They won all four games, in Arizona, Vegas, Colorado and St. Louis, and extended the win streak to eight, the third longest winning streak in franchise history.

The Cats were clicking in all phases of the game, dominating on special teams, scoring in bunches and getting strong goaltending. Forty games into the season, the Panthers are one of the top handful of teams in the league and a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

Defense dominates

It has been a true team effort to become one of the top 3 defensive teams in the NHL. Starting with the goalies making the key saves, the Panthers have allowed two goals per game during the streak. Sergei Bobrovsky has won six in a row and is likely heading to the All Star game.

Anthony Stolarz has won two games during the streak, allowing one goal each game. Both have benefited from a stingy defense which is helped immensely by the forwards coming back to help. Defense wins championships and the Panthers have the right formula.

Sizing up the streak

The Panthers have outscored the opponents 36-15 the last 8 games. In the third period, it is a staggering 18-5. The last 5 games they are averaging 5 goals a game and allowing less than 2.

The Panthers get better as the games go on and have not trailed after getting the lead. They will try to make it nine Thursday against Los Angeles at Amerant Bank Arena.

Chucky is back

Look out NHL.

As if the defending eastern conference champions solid play so far this season wasn't enough, Matthew Tkachuk has caught fire. While playing well and contributing, he wasn't producing his usual offensive numbers. Until the last couple of weeks. Tkachuk scored a natural hat trick in the third period Tuesday in St. Louis.

He grew up there and had numerous family members and friends in the stands. He has a remarkable 15 points in his last 6 games

and has scored in every game in 2024. The Panthers are virtually unstoppable when he is scoring at the rate he is.

Reinhart the All Star

Sam Reinhart will be heading to Toronto for All Star weekend for the first time in his nine-year career. It's a family event so to speak.

His father Paul was a terrific NHL defenseman and made the All Star game twice: in 1985 and 1989.

Sam wasn't born yet, so he now gets to experience the All Star game for himself. Reinhart is having one of the best goal scoring seasons in Panthers history. He's scored 29 in the first 40 games. Reinhart is second in the league goals and leads the NHL in power plays goals, game winners and shooting percentage.

Barkov assisting

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov may be the most unselfish superstar in sports. The man literally wouldn't care if he scored 5 goals and had 95 assists.

He may even welcome it.

Barkov can shoot and score, he's had 39 in a season, but his elite hockey sense leads to Barkov setting up teammates more often. Reinhart is having a great season and part of it is Barkov being his center man. During the current eight-game winning streak, Barkov has 14 assists