Florida nears 82,000 COVID-19 deaths

TALLAHASSEE - Florida is nearing 82,000 resident deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020, while the numbers of newly reported cases continue to drop, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

The data showed that a reported 81,661 residents had died of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

That was up from 81,139 deaths in numbers released on Sept. 26 by the department.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The new data also showed a continued slowing in reported COVID-19 cases.

Florida had a reported 10,793 new cases from Sept. 30 through Thursday and 11,837 cases the previous week.

As a comparison, it had 65,656 new cases during the week that started July 29.