Florida minimum wage poised to go to $11

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

MIAMI - In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida's minimum wage will go to $11 an hour on Sept. 30. 

The voter-approved amendment, spearheaded by prominent Orlando attorney John Morgan, will gradually lead to a $15-an-hour minimum wage on Sept. 30, 2026, and inflation-linked increases after that. 

Under the measure, the minimum wage went to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, and will increase by $1 each Sept. 30 until 2026.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 4:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

