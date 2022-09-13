Florida minimum wage poised to go to $11

MIAMI - In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida's minimum wage will go to $11 an hour on Sept. 30.

The voter-approved amendment, spearheaded by prominent Orlando attorney John Morgan, will gradually lead to a $15-an-hour minimum wage on Sept. 30, 2026, and inflation-linked increases after that.

Under the measure, the minimum wage went to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, and will increase by $1 each Sept. 30 until 2026.