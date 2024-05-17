Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida man won million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - A Florida man won a million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's SEVEN FIGURES scratch-off game.

Carlos Cole, Sr., 53, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.

Cole bought his winning ticket at a Publix on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 game has more than $79.5 million in total cash prizes. The overall odds of winning a prize are about 1-in-4.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 17, 2024 / 12:51 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.