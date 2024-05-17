Florida man won million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE - A Florida man won a million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's SEVEN FIGURES scratch-off game.
Carlos Cole, Sr., 53, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.
Cole bought his winning ticket at a Publix on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The $5 game has more than $79.5 million in total cash prizes. The overall odds of winning a prize are about 1-in-4.
CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.