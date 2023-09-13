Watch CBS News
Florida man taken to hospital after bitten in the face by a shark

By CBS Miami Team

CBS Miami

NEWSMYRNA BEACH -- A Florida man was taken to the hospital after he was bitten in the face by a shark.

The man was bitten in New Smyrna Beach on Tuesday while surfing.

Officials say the surfer came off his board in a wave, came face to face with a shark that bit him on the top right side of his cheek between his ear and eye.

Many residents say its not a surprise as sharks are constantly in the shallow waters.

"I've had them swim right by me. Bull sharks swim right by me. They're really oblivious to you."

The condition of the man who was bitten is not known. 

CBS Miami Team
First published on September 13, 2023 / 12:00 PM

