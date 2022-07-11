Florida man gored during running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Sunrise man was gored on Monday as the most perilous bull run of Pamplona's week-long San Fermin festival took place.

He was identified as M.T., a 25-year-old, the city hall's international press office said.

Two other runners were also gored on the fifth running bull of the San Fermin festival.

One of the gored runners was transported directly to the hospital, while the other two were taken to the University Hospital of Navarra after undergoing surgery at bullring's nursing point.

By the time the bulls and the runners reached the city's bullring just over three minutes later, at least six people required medical attention.

The specially-bred fighting bulls from the Cebada Gago bull ranch, which were involved in Monday's run, are known as some of the most dangerous of the festival, goring 56 runners over a span of 30 years.

On Saturday, three runners were gored and a total of seven were taken to hospital due to injuries sustained from falling or being trampled, although the run was not as dramatic as Monday's.

Eight bull runs take place over the festival period.

The annual festival, which runs from July 7 to July 14 every year, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID restrictions.

The running of the bulls is held in different Spanish locations as part of the local fiestas, but Pamplona's, made famous by Ernest Hemingway in the Sun Also Rises, is the most well-known worldwide.

At least 16 runners have lost their lives over the years, the last casualty being a man gored by a bull in 2009.