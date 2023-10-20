Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida man convicted of murdering wife in dispute over 'Zombie House Flipping' appearance

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

ORLANDO - A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife after a dispute over whether they should appear together on a home renovation television show.

David Tronnes was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 death of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, who prosecutors said was beaten and strangled to death in their Orlando house. Tronnes was sentenced to life in prison immediately after jurors returned the guilty verdict following almost five hours of deliberations.

According to prosecutors, Tronnes had spent thousands of dollars on home renovations in hopes of appearing on the A&E reality show "Zombie House Flipping," which is filmed in Orlando. Cooper-Tronnes refused to appear on the show, which upset Tronnes and led to arguments.

Cooper-Tronnes was killed in the bedroom, and Tronnes attempted to clean up the scene before police arrived, according to evidence presented at the trial. Tronnes claimed he found his wife in the bathtub after spending the day cleaning and walking his dogs.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 11:15 AM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.