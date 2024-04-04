Florida man accused of using AI to create child porn

WEST PALM BEACH - Detectives have arrested a Florida man for allegedly using artificial intelligence to create child pornography images of a young neighbor.

Investigators said Daniel Clark Warren, 51, took a photo of a young girl who lived in his neighborhood and then used AI to remove her clothes and put her in sexual situations.

"It's pretty scary when you look at this stuff. If you just looked at it briefly, you would think it's a real photograph," said Martin County Sheriff's Detective Brian Broughton. "He takes the face of a child and then he sexualizes that, removes the clothing and poses the child and engages them in certain sexual activity."

Warren was arrested in January on a tip. He's facing 14 felony child pornography counts and is in jail on a $1.5 million bond. Detectives are working to determine if there are any other related cases.

Nine US states currently have laws against the creation or sharing of non-consensual deepfake photography, which are synthetic images created to mimic one's likeness.