Florida man accused of killing roommate, chopping up body

MIAMI - A Fort Myers man accused of killing his roommate and dismembering the body was shot and killed by police over the weekend.

On Sunday, around 11:30 p.m., Fort Myers police officers were sent to a home at Grand Avenue and Waltman Street after the department received a call from a woman who said her husband, 33-year-old Willy Lumaine, was killing their roommate at their home.

According to reports, Lumaine became angry on June 8 and remained angry through June 9 before saying he was going to leave the residence because it was too hot.

The woman says she was fine with him leaving, and she went to sleep before being woken up by the roommate screaming, "Help! He is killing me!" multiple times.

Police say the woman was able to gather her children and take them to neighbors, where she was able to make the call.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the front door wide open with a trail of blood coming from the entrance of the home. They found Lumaine in the back of the house. He was approaching a window with a large knife in hand and what appeared to be a human torso.

Lumaine reportedly smashed the window with the knife and climbed out. When he approached officers, they used tasers to attempt to bring him down, but they were not effective. Two officers then shot Lumaine, killing him.

Officers searched through the residence and located the remainder of the body spread throughout the house. According to reports, the head was located near a trash can outside.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer involved in the shooting.