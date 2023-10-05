Florida man accused of illegal erectile dysfunction pill plot

ORLANDO - A 77-year-old Central Florida man was arrested by the feds, accused of having thousands of dollars worth of illegal pills used to treat erectile dysfunction.

The Villages, with homes sprawling through multiple counties, is considered one of the largest "retirement" communities in the nation. A place where senior romances bloom like spring flowers. The kind of place where one particular prescription pill could be in huge demand. The kind that treats erectile dysfunction.

"They are trying to do the right thing and I'm trying to do the right thing too," said Reginald Kincer who is accused in the illegal pill plot.

According to federal investigators, Kincer had more than "$1,800 dollars" worth of the pills, which were off-brand, stashed in his house. Pills he allegedly got "without a prescription from a licensed doctor," with plans to "redistribute the drugs in and outside of the state."

Needless to say, Kincer has become somewhat of a folklore legend in the villages.

"We consider him to be the neighborhood pharmacist," said one man.

"Absolutely, that's what we do, help a girl out," said a woman.

Kincer is facing a charge that could lead to a year-long stint in federal prison, which leaves his legions of fans even more confused than why he was arrested in the first place.