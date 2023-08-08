Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida man accused attacking nurse, stripping naked, flooding emergency room

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/AP

Florida man accused of assaulting nurse, flooding emergency room
Florida man accused of assaulting nurse, flooding emergency room 00:22

NAPLES - A southwest Florida man is accused of attacking a nurse and stripping off his clothes before flooding a hospital's emergency rooms.

Louis Sepesi, 53, became agitated while in a waiting room at the North Collier Hospital in Naples, Florida, on Saturday, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

He barged into the emergency room, pushed a patient and then pushed a nurse in the head. After the hospital staff got him into a room in an effort to keep him from disturbing other patients, he took off his clothes and pulled a high-pressure water pipe from the wall, according to the sheriff's office.

The hospital's emergency rooms flooded, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Deputies were able to subdue Sepesi using a Taser after he threatened them, and he was taken into custody. He is facing a single charge of aggravated battery and four charges of criminal mischief.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 8:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.