Florida man accused attacking nurse, stripping naked, flooding emergency room

NAPLES - A southwest Florida man is accused of attacking a nurse and stripping off his clothes before flooding a hospital's emergency rooms.

Louis Sepesi, 53, became agitated while in a waiting room at the North Collier Hospital in Naples, Florida, on Saturday, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

He barged into the emergency room, pushed a patient and then pushed a nurse in the head. After the hospital staff got him into a room in an effort to keep him from disturbing other patients, he took off his clothes and pulled a high-pressure water pipe from the wall, according to the sheriff's office.

The hospital's emergency rooms flooded, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Deputies were able to subdue Sepesi using a Taser after he threatened them, and he was taken into custody. He is facing a single charge of aggravated battery and four charges of criminal mischief.