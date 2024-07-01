Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida Lottery giving players a chance to win VIP trip to NASCAR Championship

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Lottery players start your engines, there's a new promotion that may land a winner at the NASCAR Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

For the month of July, Powerball players can enter their winning and non-winning tickets for a chance to win an exclusive VIP trip.

"This unique promotion offers players the opportunity to win $1 million and experience the thrill of NASCAR racing up close. To participate, players can enter any POWERBALL ticket purchase during the entry period via the Lottery's website or mobile app before midnight on July 31, 2024. Each ticket entry will correspond to its purchase value, increasing the chances of winning," according to the Florida Lottery.

Fifty lucky players will be selected on August 1st to move forward into a national pool, where they will have a chance to become one of 16 semi-finalists. These 16 semi-finalists will then be in contention for cash prizes and a place in the final rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs through a series of elimination drawings.

The four finalists will win a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend from November 8th through November 11th, and secure their spot in the $1 million grand prize drawing, which will be broadcast live just before the start of the 2024 Championship Race.

NASCAR is not a sponsor of this promotion.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.