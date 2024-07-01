Florida Lottery giving players a chance to win VIP trip to NASCAR Championship

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Lottery players start your engines, there's a new promotion that may land a winner at the NASCAR Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

For the month of July, Powerball players can enter their winning and non-winning tickets for a chance to win an exclusive VIP trip.

"This unique promotion offers players the opportunity to win $1 million and experience the thrill of NASCAR racing up close. To participate, players can enter any POWERBALL ticket purchase during the entry period via the Lottery's website or mobile app before midnight on July 31, 2024. Each ticket entry will correspond to its purchase value, increasing the chances of winning," according to the Florida Lottery.

Fifty lucky players will be selected on August 1st to move forward into a national pool, where they will have a chance to become one of 16 semi-finalists. These 16 semi-finalists will then be in contention for cash prizes and a place in the final rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs through a series of elimination drawings.

The four finalists will win a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend from November 8th through November 11th, and secure their spot in the $1 million grand prize drawing, which will be broadcast live just before the start of the 2024 Championship Race.

NASCAR is not a sponsor of this promotion.

