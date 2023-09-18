Florida Lottery launches new, limited-time raffle promotion

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Lottery players who don't hit it big at Powerball or Mega Millions now have another way to win.

On Monday, the Florida Lottery kicked off a new, limited-time, $500 raffle promotion which will run through October 29th, or until the raffle tickets run out.

Here's how it works.

Players who purchase a single $10 or more Cash Pop, Florida Lotto, Mega Millions, or Powerball game ticket will receive a free raffle ticket and will be automatically entered into the next available weekly drawing.



Six weekly drawings will be held every Monday beginning September 25 through October 30. In each drawing, 100 players will each win $500 cash.

During the six-week promotion period, a total of 600 lucky raffle winners will win $300,000 in total cash prizes.

Players can check their Raffle ticket at any Lottery retailer, on the Lottery mobile app via "Check My Ticket," or on the Promotions tab at www.flalottery.com. Raffle prizes can be redeemed at any Lottery retailer or by visiting a Lottery district office. Prizes must be claimed within 180 days from the date of the drawing.

