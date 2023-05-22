Florida Lottery debuts four new scratch-off games

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Lottery scratch-off game players have a whole new way to try their luck.

Four ways actually.

The Lottery is debuting four new games this week that range in price from one dollar to five dollars and have more than $145 million in cash prizes.

For a buck each, FIRE AND DICE gives players six chances to win up to $5,000 instantly. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.89.

At two dollars a ticket, FAST $200s offers players an easy way to win $50,000 instantly. Additionally, this game features over three million winning tickets. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-4.38.

For $5, the TRIPLE GOLDEN CHERRIES game has more than $77.8 million in total cash prizes and over six million winning tickets. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.64.

Players can up to $100,000 instantly if they hit it big in the new MONOPOLY™ SECRET VAULT game which has $41.2 million in cash prizes. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new tickets in stock and available for purchase within 48 hours.