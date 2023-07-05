Watch CBS News
Florida Lottery debuts new 'YEAR FOR LIFE' scratch-off games

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Lottery scratch-off game players have a whole new way to try their luck.

Four ways actually.

The Lottery is debuting four new "YEAR FOR LIFE" games that range in price from $1 to $10. They join the $50 $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR game that launched in February.

The $1 game, $25,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE, features more than 4.7 million winning tickets and $14.7 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $25,000 a year for life. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.96.

The $50,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE, which costs $2 per game, has 8.4 million winning tickets and $52 million in cash prizes. There are eight top prizes of $50,000 a year for life. The overall odds are 1-in-4.43.

For $5 a game, players can try to win $150,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE. There are more than 9.5 million winning tickets and $132.6 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $150,000 a year for life. The overall odds are 1-in-3.95.

The $10 game, $250,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE, has more than 7 million winning tickets and $176.4 million in cash prizes. There are four top prizes of $250,000 a year for life, The overall odds are 1-in-3.33.

Overall, the "YEAR FOR LIFE' games have more than $2 billion in total cash prizes and more than 20-lifetime prizes.

