Florida Lottery debuting four new scratch-off games this week

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Lottery is debuting four new scratch-off games for players to try their luck.

For $2 a ticket, players can win up to $50,000 instantly in LUCKY GREEN. The game offers more than $19 million in total cash prizes and features more than three million winning tickets. The odds of winning a cash prize is 1-in-4.45.

For $5, they can also check out BONUS LETTER CROSSWORD for a chance to win $1 million instantly. This word-themed ticket offers more than $76.6 million in total cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $1 million.

The $5 JEOPARDY! game features more than 4.7 million winning tickets, and offers over $64.3 million in total cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $1 million. The odds of winning a prize in these $5 games are 1-in-4.

The $10 TRIPLE 777 game features more than six million winning tickets and offers more than $158.8 in total cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. With overall odds of 1-in-3.51, players can win up to 15 times.

The Florida Lottery said when added up, the four new games have more than $318.9 million in total cash prizes.

All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new tickets in stock and available for purchase in the next two days.