Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida Lottery debuting four new scratch-off games this week

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Lottery is debuting four new scratch-off games for players to try their luck.

For $2 a ticket, players can win up to $50,000 instantly in LUCKY GREEN. The game offers more than $19 million in total cash prizes and features more than three million winning tickets. The odds of winning a cash prize is 1-in-4.45.

For $5, they can also check out BONUS LETTER CROSSWORD for a chance to win $1 million instantly. This word-themed ticket offers more than $76.6 million in total cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $1 million.

The $5 JEOPARDY! game features more than 4.7 million winning tickets, and offers over $64.3 million in total cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $1 million. The odds of winning a prize in these $5 games are 1-in-4.

The $10 TRIPLE 777 game features more than six million winning tickets and offers more than $158.8 in total cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. With overall odds of 1-in-3.51, players can win up to 15 times.

The Florida Lottery said when added up, the four new games have more than $318.9 million in total cash prizes.

All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new tickets in stock and available for purchase in the next two days.  

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 11:00 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.