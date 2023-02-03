Florida lawmakers to meet for special session next week to address Disney's special governing powers

MIAMI -- Florida lawmakers will return to the state Capitol next week to finalize their efforts to strip the Walt Disney Company of its special governing powers, the latest round of the yearlong feud between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the entertainment giant.

House and Senate leaders informed lawmakers Friday afternoon that the legislature will hold a special session starting Monday that will include changes to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the elected board that effectively gives Disney control over the land in and around its central Florida theme parks.

