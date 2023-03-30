Florida lawmakers seek to make restrooms exclusive for males, females

TALLAHASSEE - A Florida Senate committee Thursday will take up a bill that would require schools and other public facilities to provide restrooms for "exclusive use" by males and females.

The bill (SB 1674), filed by Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, comes amid national battles about bathroom use by transgender students.

The bill, which will be heard by the Senate Rules Committee, defines female as "a person belonging, at birth, to the biological sex which has the specific reproductive role of producing eggs."

Similarly, it defines male as "a person belonging, at birth, to the biological sex which has the specific reproductive role of producing sperm."

In addition to public facilities, the bill would apply to places such as health-care facilities.

The House Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee voted 11-3 on Tuesday to approve the House version of the bill (HB 1521), sponsored by Rep. Rachel Plakon, R-Lake Mary.