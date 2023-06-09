Florida lawmakers, politicians react to second indictment of former President Trump

MIAMI — The second indictment of former President Donald Trump sent shockwaves throughout the political sphere on Thursday night.

Florida lawmakers and politicians weighed in on the latest charges, with some local Republicans coming in support of Trump.

Presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed the indictment, calling it an example of the "weaponization of federal law enforcement."

"The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society," he tweeted Thursday night. "We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation."

The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society.



We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation.



Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?



The DeSantis… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 9, 2023

DeSantis also questioned why the U.S. Department of Justice is so "zealous" in its pursuit of Trump while being "passive" toward any investigations into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton or President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.

"The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all," he added.

Senator Marco Rubio, one of Trump's rivals during the 2016 Republican primaries, also weighed in on the indictment.

There is no limit to what these people will do to protect their power & destroy those who threaten it, even if it means ripping our country apart & shredding public faith in the institutions that hold our republic together — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 9, 2023

"There is no limit to what these people will do to protect their power [and] destroy those who threaten it, even if it means ripping our country apart [and] shredding public faith in the institutions that hold our republic together," Rubio tweeted.

Senator Rick Scott also reacted to the indictment, saying Americans have "completely lost trust in the DOJ" and that the agency needs to explain why Trump was charged while it let slide similar actions done by Biden and Clinton.

We have completely lost trust in the DOJ. The DOJ needs to come out tonight & explain how this is somehow different than what Hillary did. What Biden did.



And this all happens on the same day Biden’s $5M bribe comes out. This is America & this sure looks like a Banana Republic. — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) June 9, 2023

"This is America [and] this sure looks like a Banana Republic," he tweeted.

Scott continued on Twitter, tearing into Biden for "single-handedly" destroying the U.S. justice system with the Trump indictment and calling on Americans to now allow him to serve another term as president.

But hypocrisy is not Biden's worst sin. That would be his destruction of equal justice under the law. He cannot be allowed to serve another term as President. — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) June 9, 2023

However, Florida Democrats were in full support of the DOJ indicting Trump.

Rep. Frederica Wilson tweeted that "no one is above the law" in reaction to the latest indictment, adding that the U.S. judicial system is "alive, well, and strong."

No one is above the law, not even a twice impeached, indicted, sued, insurrection

inciter, who can’t accept he lost his election—Former President!



NO ONE!



Our judicial system is alive, well, and strong. God bless America! https://t.co/1DgAl1h9LJ — Rep. Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) June 9, 2023

Former Florida State Attorney General nominee Sean Shaw railed against DeSantis' support of Trump following the indictment.

"You won't criticize him when you should," he tweeted. "And then praise him when you shouldn't."

You won’t criticize him when you should…and then praise him when you shouldn’t. 🗑️ https://t.co/t20zh2qseN — Sean Shaw (@SShawFL) June 9, 2023

Trump was indicted on charges stemming from the federal investigation into his handling of sensitive government documents after he left the White House, a move that is likely to affect the ongoing 2024 presidential race.