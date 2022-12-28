Florida launches investigation into Fort Lauderdale drag queen show amid complaints it was marketed to children

TALLAHASSEE -- The state's business regulators have launched an inquiry into a Broward County drag show that was allegedly attended by children, according to a statement this week by a spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The probe by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation has garnered national attention, including from FOX News and other conservative media outlets.

The investigation centers around a show at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, which hosted the holiday-themed drag queen event on Monday.

"The Department is actively investigating this matter, including video footage and photographs from the event," DeSantis spokesman Bryan Griffin posted on Twitter in a post that has garnered over 250,000 views. "DPBR will, line in other cases, take action.

"Exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida, and such action violates the Department's licensing standards for operating a business and holding a liquor license," the statement said.

A spokesperson for the arts center told the Miami Herald that attendees were warned in advance that the show was intended for a mature audience.

The state agency could try to revoke the performing center's three liquor licenses, including one that allows for consumption of beer, wine or liquor on the premises.

According to information posted on the website for Murray & Peter Present, "A Drag Queen Christmas," the event was held on Dec. 26 in Fort Lauderdale and came with a warning that said: "All ages welcome - but remember - it's a Drag Show!"