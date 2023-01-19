Watch CBS News
Florida launched online sexual assault kit tracker

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE - A new web tracking service to help victims of sexual assault has been launched in Florida.

It comes two years after the passage of Gail's Law which requires sexual assault kits to be recorded and tracked.

The law is named for Gail Gardner, it took 30 years for her sexual assault kit to be tested.

She said the new resource is a great start but there's more work to be done.

"Until we fulfill our appointment that all of us are going to have to fulfill one day, this work is going to go on," said Gardner.

The online tracking service provides survivors with a barcode to keep tabs on things like the location and status of their kits and developments regarding DNA matches.

The tracker is currently available in 41 counties and will be accessible across the entire state later this year. 

First published on January 19, 2023 / 7:04 AM

