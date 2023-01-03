"It's just really heartbreaking," residents react to migrant landings in Keys

MIAMI - Dramatic video shows the moment Haitian migrants jumped off their boat and made their way to shore just off the Key Largo coast.

"It's just really heartbreaking," said Key Largo resident Doug Rudd. He watched from his home as some 130 migrants made their way to land. Many raising their arms, excited to be here.

"As soon as it ran aground, people started diving off the ship and they started swimming and walking to shore," Rudd said.

Amos Augustin was on board that sailboat. He said they were in rough seas since Friday making the 700-mile journey from Haiti.

"Haiti is very dangerous," he told us, "so he took his chances on the rough ocean." He said it was well worth it.

"My heart is happy," he told us. He went on to say he hasn't eaten but feels full, joyous. He said, "I'm alive, I feel like I can live."

They're being processed by border patrol. Their hope is that somehow they'll be able to stay and not be sent back after their dangerous journey.

"It was amazing to see that these people would risk everything to make that trip and were so joyful to be making land here. It's also hard thinking they'll just be sent back," Rudd said.

They're part of a growing number of migrants making their way to the Keys. Over the last two days, we've learned of at least 4 migrant landings.

"I been down here 11 years. Pete and I would see one a year, two a year. We see three and four a week," said boater Matthew Murray.

Just Monday, a group of, what appears to be Cuban migrants piled into a homemade boat and set sail. They ended up at a convenience store in Islamorada in the middle of the night.

"Some of them came into the store and said that they were Cubans from Cuba and that they were out at sea for 10 days and if we could call border patrol," said clerk Patty Ornelas.

The migrants waited in a nearby parking lot as border patrol showed up to begin processing them.

"I understand things are bad in Cuba and Haiti. I hope things get fixed," said Keys resident Paul Gomer. "I just pray for them. I hope for the best," he said.