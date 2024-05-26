Florida Keys homeless man charged for allegedly beating another homeless man to death

KEY WEST — A homeless man is accused of fatally beating another homeless man in the Florida Keys on Saturday.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced that Lee Charles Quinn, 37, was charged with the murder of William Claude Prichett, 54, both of whom were from Marathon and struggling with homelessness.

According to MCSO, deputies were called to a fight happening at Marathon Community Park around 4 p.m. When they arrived, multiple witnesses said Quinn allegedly attacked Prichett during an argument.

After Prichett fell to the ground, Quinn continued to attack him. According to MCSO, one witness tried to intervene but was also struck by Quinn — he was not seriously injured.

Prichett was then taken to the hospital, where he died. MCSO found, detained, and charged Quinn shortly after the fight.