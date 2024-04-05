Watch CBS News
Florida Keys fugitive accused of child sex abuse arrested in Texas

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MARATHON — A wanted Florida Keys fugitive accused of child abuse was arrested in Texas on Friday evening.

Monte LaVelle Chitty, 62, from Marathon, was wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office on multiple child abuse charges, including sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to MCSO, Chitty reportedly approached a church group in Woodville, Texas, that was working with homeless residents. A church member there contacted the authorities, prompting his arrest.

The Woodville Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service were "instrumental" in Chitty's arrest, MCSO stated. He is currently be held on a $1.3 million bond.

