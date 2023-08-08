Florida Keys couple facing charges in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

MIAMI - Federal officials said a Florida Keys couple is facing charges for their participation in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

Bryan Roger Bishop, 51, of Marathon, is charged in a criminal complaint with civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon, both felony offenses.

Bishop was arrested Monday, Aug. 7, and made his initial appearance in the Southern District of Florida on Tuesday.

Authorities said Bishop's wife, Tonya, 47 was also arrested on misdemeanor charges related to her actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, at approximately 2:00 p.m., rioters at the U.S. Capitol building breached various barriers that had been erected on the west side of the building and were attempting to overwhelm police officers in the area. At approximately 2:02 p.m., a man, later identified as Bryan Bishop, wearing an olive-colored beanie, tan neck gaiter over his face, and outer grey jacket with an orange interior, emerged from the crowd of rioters and aimed a red colored device at the line of officers, assaulting the law enforcement officers by spraying them with an orange-colored chemical irritant," officials said.

"Additional video footage from that day depicts the incident from another angle. In this video, a man, later identified as Bishop, can be seen spraying two Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers in the face with a chemical substance."

"After spraying the first officer directly in the face, Bishop then sprayed the second officer in the face shield and then aimed the device at an upward angle to spray under the officer's face shield and directly into the face."

In the 31 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,106 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.