Florida Keys' 200 'Birthday' on Monday to feature Key lime pie record attempt

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/Florida Keys News Bureau

BIG PINE KEY - The Florida Keys' bicentennial will be celebrated Monday, July 3, during a 200th "birthday party" featuring an attempt to create the world's largest Key lime pie.

The once-in-a-lifetime festivities salute the 200th anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature's establishment of Monroe County, which encompasses the entire Keys island chain, on July 3, 1823.

Exactly 200 years later, the preparation and serving of the Key lime pie - expected to measure a whopping 13.14 feet in diameter - is to highlight Monday night's patriotic bicentennial gathering at Big Pine Community Park.

Key West chefs Kermit Carpenter and Paul Menta are to prepare the gargantuan version of the Keys' signature dessert, incorporating a traditional graham-cracker crust and whipped cream topping. Ingredients are to include juice from several thousand Key limes, more than 55 gallons of sweetened condensed milk and over 200 pounds of graham crackers.

The pie's size is to be certified in a resolution by Monroe County commissioners.

Key lime pie, believed to have originated in Key West in the late 1800s, was designated Florida's official pie in 2006 by the state legislature. While preparation methods and even some ingredients vary, few people visit the Keys without sampling at least one slice.

Presented by the county and the Rotary Club of the Lower Keys, the bicentennial celebration also is to feature live music by a former American Idol finalist and others, games for kids, and a laser light show and fireworks extravaganza.

Previous "Keys 200" events have included a large-scale concert in Key West and a sunset commemoration on Marathon's restored Old Seven Mile Bridge.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 7:23 AM

