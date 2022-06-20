Police pursuit suspect wanted for Homestead stabbing, carjacking

MIAMI - A man taken into custody after a police pursuit came to an end on the main campus of Florida International University was wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Homestead.

According to police, on Sunday they received a call about a stabbing at 24 NE 12th place. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center in critical condition.

A short time later, a woman called 911 to say that she had been carjacked by a man who drove off in her vehicle.

Homestead detectives discovered that the male who committed the stabbing matched the description of the carjacking suspect.

An alert was issued for the woman's car and Homestead police were notified by Miami-Dade police that it was spotted heading north on the Turnpike. Officers gave chase and the pursuit ended on FIU's campus.

The driver, 40-year-old Antoine Acosta, was taken into custody.

Acosta was not charged by Homestead police at the time due to his medical condition, but charges are pending.

Miami-Dade police did charge Acosta with grand theft auto, fleeing police, reckless driving, resisting arrest, and driving with a suspended license. Homestead police anticipate future charges for the stabbing incident.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Acosta was wanted by Miami police for a home invasion robbery.