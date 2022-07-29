Watch CBS News
Florida inpatients with COVID-19 dip

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Friday that showed 4,476 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19, a decrease from the past two days. 

The department reported Thursday that 4,758 inpatients had COVID-19, after reporting a total of 4,699 on Wednesday.

The data released Friday also said 444 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 468 on Thursday and 457 on Wednesday. 

Numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased during the past few months as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread.

July 29, 2022

