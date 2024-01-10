Florida House Speaker Renner nixes Disney district changes

TALLAHASSEE - Republican House Speaker Paul Renner said he won't consider changes this year to a special taxing district at the heart of a feud between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Co. Talking to reporters Tuesday, Renner said he supported changes last year that renamed the Reedy Creek Improvement District as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and gave DeSantis power to appoint the district's board.

The move essentially shifted control away from Disney, which was closely tied to the Reedy Creek district.

"I think we've gone on the right path at least, I don't want to go back," Renner said.

He added that the new district leaders have released reports that supported the move. The Democrat-dominated Orange County legislative delegation on Friday backed a bill that seeks another redo of the district.

The Reedy Creek district was created by the state in the 1960s and had authority over issues such as land use, fire protection, and sewer services on land that includes Disney parks and resorts. Disney and DeSantis began feuding in 2022 after the company criticized a state law that restricts classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation.

Orange County Commissioner Nicole Wilson told the legislative delegation on Friday that the district has become a "pawn" in a larger battle that is affecting the region, resulting in an exodus of people employed in "many of the (district) divisions that did things like the public works department."

