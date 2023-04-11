Florida House set to take up six week abortion limit

TALLAHASSEE - This week the state's House could give final approval to a bill that seeks to prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The House will take up the proposal on Thursday, which could lead to a vote on Friday.

On April 3rd, the state's Senate voted 26-13 to approve the six-week limit, and the Republican-controlled House is expected to follow suit.

If passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the proposal would be subject to a major caveat. Seven abortion clinics and a physician filed a constitutional challenge to a 15-week limit passed last year. A key issue in that case is whether the limit violates a privacy clause in the Florida Constitution that has helped protect abortion rights in the state for more than three decades.

Under the proposed legislation, moving to a six-week limit would be contingent on the Florida Supreme Court effectively upholding the 15-week law.