Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 dip below 3,700

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday released data that showed a decrease in the number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19.

The agency's website said a reported 3,684 inpatients had COVID-19, down from 3,789 in a Friday count.

The data also showed 387 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, down from 414 on Friday.

Florida has seen increases in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations during the past two months as sub-variants of the coronavirus have spread across the state.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 8:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.