Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 dip below 3,700
TALLAHASSEE – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday released data that showed a decrease in the number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19.
The agency's website said a reported 3,684 inpatients had COVID-19, down from 3,789 in a Friday count.
The data also showed 387 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, down from 414 on Friday.
Florida has seen increases in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations during the past two months as sub-variants of the coronavirus have spread across the state.
