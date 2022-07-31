Florida Highway Patrol Seeking Information on Deadly Hit & Run

MIAMI -- Two pedestrians were struck by a dark colored sedan travelling southbound on I-95 near Hallandale Beach Boulevard Sunday morning around 3:15 a.m., killing one pedestrian and injuring another.

According to FHP, the driver of a box truck parked his vehicle on the right shoulder of I-95 after it ran out of gas. The driver and two passengers exited the vehicle and obtained a gallon of gas from a near by gas station.

The 3 occupants of the box truck were outside of the vehicle and filling the tank with gas when a dark colored sedan struck the driver and one of the passengers.

The driver of the sedan continued travelling down on I-95 after the collision and remains unidentified.

The 34-year-old driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The 43-year-old passenger was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The 47-year-old passenger was not hit by the sedan.

The investigation of this crash is still ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the driver of dark colored sedan, please contact FHP authorities at *347.