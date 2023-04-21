Florida high school, college students to walkout in protest of Gov. Desantis education policies

MIAMI - High school and college students across Florida are planning to walk out of their classrooms on Friday to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis and his education policies.

According to Walkout 2 Learn, walkouts are being planned in Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Sarasota to protest state leaders grossly overstepping their authority, silencing teachers, and stripping students of accurate and quality instruction.

On Thursday, Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried accused the governor of waging a culture war with our education system.

"This is nothing more than state-mandated censorship and is a direct assault on academic freedom. Instead of focusing on issues that Floridians actually care about, like high property insurance rates, skyrocketing rent, and access to affordable health care, just to name a few, Ron DeSantis and the Republican party are instead waging this culture war with our education system," she said.

Fried added that the governor and his "enablers" are pushing an extreme agenda on the state's schools, students, and teachers in an attempt to win over the MAGA base.

"Instead of working to better our public schools and ensure that all students have full time educators, DeSantis is executing yet another political stunt in a bid to save his imploding presidential campaign that ultimately does nothing for our kids," she said.

On Wednesday, the state's Board of Education approved an expansion to the Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law to include all school grades.