Florida has nine of the 21 most overpriced rental markets in the nation, FAU study

Florida is home to 9 of the 21 most overpriced rental markets in the nation

Florida is home to 9 of the 21 most overpriced rental markets in the nation

Florida is home to 9 of the 21 most overpriced rental markets in the nation

MIAMI - Rent prices are extremely high in Florida and companies like Airbnb may be partially to blame.

That's according to a new study by Florida Atlantic University. It found the Sunshine State is home to nine of the 21 most overpriced rental markets in the nation, that includes Miami.

Economists say companies like Airbnb keep available units out of the larger housing stock, driving prices up. HOA rules restricting owners from renting their homes for the first year or banning it completely also contribute to driving up rental prices.